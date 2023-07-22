Seven UAF Nanook hockey players have been announced as part of the American Hockey Coaches Association All-American Scholar Program.
The reward is intended to honor high level achievement for athletes who had success on the ice and in the classroom.
The American Hockey Coaches Association allows hockey players to be a part of the Krampade All-American Scholar Program if they maintain a 3.6 GPA and play in 40% of their team’s games during the season. The award is only eligible for NCAA Division I and Division III men and women athletes.
In a release from the University, head coach Erik Largen praised his athletes’ hard work.
“It’s great to see our team not only be able to achieve so much on the ice but off the ice as well,” he said. “These individuals really went above and beyond in the classroom.”
The seven players who received the honor were: Braden Birnie, Karl Falk, Harrison Israels, Xavier Jean-Louis, Markuss Komuls, Lassi Lehti and Jonny Sorenson.
Last season was a highlight for the UAF hockey program in more ways than one. The Nanooks posted a team GPA of 3.46 and also had their most successful season since 2001-2002. The season also included wins over #19/20 Notre Dame and #1/2 University of Denver.
For sports coverage inquiries or concerns contact Caleb Jones at (907) 459-7530 or at cjones@newsminer.com
