Jessa Long, who is in third place in single-season digs for the Nanooks, is one of three UAF volleyball players who will close out their home careers today. Miles Jordan / For the Daily News-Miner

The University of Alaska Fairbanks will celebrate its three seniors this afternoon — graduate transfer Jessa Long and seniors Marine Angely and Taylor Overn —in their home finale against Northwest Nazarene University.

Game time is 2 p.m. at the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium.