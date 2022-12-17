The Ice Dogs opened their final full series of 2022 with a rowdy 5-2 victory over the Janesville Jets Friday in Wisconsin.
After going 2-5 over the last three weeks, Fairbanks coach Dave Allison attributed the win to his team learning the rewards of playing selfless hockey.
“You’re trying to get them to understand what humility is, and humility is not thinking less of yourself, it’s thinking more of other people,” Allison said in a telephone interview after the game. “You try to galvanize them so they understand the rewards, how much more rewarding and gratifying it is when you work together towards a common goal.”
A scoreless and penalty-free first period saw the Ice Dogs (16-11-3) continuously playing defense. Mostly unable to advance the puck into Jets’ territory, the few times they did cross center ice generally resulted in turnovers or face-offs.
Fairbanks eventually balanced the game, trading possessions quickly and easily, though nothing came of the eight shots on goal taken during the opening period.
First blood wasn’t drawn until over 7 minutes into the second period when the Ice Dogs’ Billy Renfrew made a shorthanded goal with an assist from Jack Thomas.
Fairbanks had a power play opportunity of their own a minute later when Janesville’s Mack Keryluk was called for hooking, but the Jets (13-9-2-4) escaped the 2:00 penalty down just 1-0.
Halfway through the second period, Fairbanks goalie Jack Olson defended his post amid a chaotic mess of limbs and sticks, but ultimately could not stop a rebounded shot by Janesville’s Ethan Begg.
Tied 1-1, the Ice Dogs had difficulty getting the puck out of the defensive zone following Begg’s goal, but a long pass from Domenick Etimov onto the stick of Justin Biraben set him up for Fairbanks to again take the lead.
The most action of the period came with 1:30 to go, just after Etimov slipped the puck past Jets’ goaltender Dylan Johnson for a 3-1 lead.
Heated words gave way to fisticuffs between a number of players, though ultimately only one player from each team — Thomas for Fairbanks and Jaden Johnson for Janesville — were sent to the sin bin for roughing.
With a 3-1 lead, the Ice Dogs regained their cool though the Jets — and their fans — showed no signs of letting up.
“The whole thing is an emotional balance,” Allison said afterward. “You’re up 2, emotional balance, you’re behind by 2, emotional balance. Do what you need to do to get the job done.”
Midway through the third period, Janesville’s Joseph Kramer went to the bench for interference, giving Fairbanks its second power play of the night. With that, Renfrew widened the Ice Dogs’ lead to 4-1 at the 9:46 mark.
Coming back onto the ice, Kramer answered with his own goal for the Jets just 47 seconds later to cut the deficit to 4-2 and re-energize the crowd.
But teamwork was the name of the game Friday night, drawing praise from Allison.
“Noah Wood, 3 minutes left in the game and he took a six-second shift to keep our lines in order,” Allison said. “How many people would do that?”
Jake Cameron wrapped up the scoring for Fairbanks with an empty-net goal with 1:59 to play for a 5-2 win.
The Ice Dogs will take to the ice for one last time before their Christmas break with a 4 p.m. (Alaska Standard Time) meeting with Janesville again today. They’ll then have a lone game at Chippewa (Dec. 31) and a pair at Springfield (Jan. 6-7) before returning to the Big Dipper Arena against Kenai River on Jan. 13-14.