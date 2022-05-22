A 1-1 tie to Eagle River means the Lathrop High School girls will have to settle for the No. 2 seed as the state championships begin Thursday.
Amy Pilon scored the equalizer goal for the Malemutes midway through the first period and Hannah Aemisegger locked down goal for Lathrop from that point forward to secure the tie Saturday morning at the South Davis Fields.
“They’re resilient,” coach Kenny Hoop said. “We wanted to win for the top spot but the girls are always willing to battle back.”
The tie followed last night’s 3-3 outcome with Chugiak, leaving the Malemutes at 6-1-6 overall, 4-0-6 in conference.
West Valley will also be in the state tournament Thursday, wrapping up the regular season with a 2-0 loss to Chugiak after tying Eagle River on Friday to finish 2-3-5 in an exclusively conference schedule.
“We were able to keep possession well, but we struggle a bit to put the goal in the net,” co-coach David Powers said.
On the boys’ side, Lathrop topped Eagle River 2-0 with Connor Musick and Jalen Kohler scoring first-period goals on Saturday afternoon.
The Malemutes (8-3-1, 7-2-1) finished second in the Railbelt Conference behind West Valley, which improved to 8-0-2 overall, 7-0-2 in conference with a 2-1 win over Chugiak.
Lucas White scored on an assist from Theo Hilpert andthe Wolf Pack benefited from an own goal in the win.