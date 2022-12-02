UAF BKW 1202

UAF forward Caitlin Pusich handles the ball during Monday night’s loss to Montana state University-Billings. Pusich had eight points in Thursday night’s loss to Seattle Pacific at the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium. Miles Jordan / For the Daily News-Miner

 Miles Jordan / For the Daily News-Miner

Confidence and an early lead could not counter exhaustion for the University of Alaska Fairbanks women’s basketball team Thursday night in a game that came down to the final 66 seconds.

Trailing by a point with just over a minute to play, Seattle Pacific’s Hunter Beirne hit a three-pointer and Natalie Hoff added another from behind the arc with 32 seconds to go as the Falcons escaped the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium with a 65-60 win.