When it comes to figuring out how things work, I am completely clueless. This frustrated my Master of Science in Electrical Engineering / designed sonar for the U.S. Navy / owned an HVAC repair and installation company to no end. Now it’s my son who bears that frustration, as he notes I’m generally useless when it comes to constructing furniture from Ikea. And don’t even ask my wife about my failed attempts to install a ceiling fan or a baby gate or fix a garbage disposal. (I ended up completely drenched on the latter.)
As I was perusing softball on the Interwebs the other night (probably overnight as we discussed my flipped schedule last week) I came across multiple references to something called a “safety bag” for softball. It was described as being “built as two standard bases in one,” but my poor brain couldn’t figure out what that possibly meant. An inflated base on a solid base? How would that work? A softer surface and hard base? What’s safe about that?
Finally, I found a picture of it…
...and immediately I wondered, “Why on earth isn’t EVERYBODY at EVERY level of baseball and softball using this?”
As you can see, it’s a simple extension of the regular square first base to make it a rectangle. The infield side is for the person playing in the field. The outer side is for the hitter-turned-base runner. And the point is to avoid collisions between the two.
One would think this is especially valuable in softball, where the distance between home and first is just 60 feet.
But even Major League Baseball has more than its share of collisions. (You can find hours and hours of them on YouTube.) And one of this year’s College World Series games quite possibly turned on the outcome of a runner’s positioning as he drifted “inside” the baseline to reach the base instead of staying “outside” of the baseline until he reached base.’
Even with zero engineering skillz with a z, I can tell this us a simple way to avoid injury without impacting the game.
* * *
Local honors come across my desk and we don’t have as much space as we’d like, and here are some individuals who are certainly deserving of accolades:
*University of Alaska Fairbanks alumna and current U.S. Army Marksmanship team member Sagen Maddalena won gold medals in the women’s smallbore final (590, 592 and 594) and in the women’s air rifle final (635.7 and 634) at the USA Shooting National Championships in Colorado Springs.
UAF shooter Rylan Kissell was the gold medalist in the junior final and seventh place in the open final of the smallbore rifle event. Kissell posted a three-day total of 586, 590 and 585. UAF teammate Gavin Barnick earned a bronze medal in the junior final with three-day totals of 582, 587 and 582.
In the air rifle open field, Kissell posted a second gold-medal performance in the open final, defeating two-time Olympian and 2021 silver medalist Lucas Kozeniesky, with scores of 627.5 and 628.6. The Nanooks’ Kellen McAfferty was sixth (620.9 and 627).
Alumnus Tim Sherry earned a bronze medal in smallbore (592, 589 and 589).
*West Valley High School’s Daniel Abramowicz was named Gatorade Track & Field Athlete of the Year for Alaska. The University of San Francisco signee won the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs at the state high school meet.
*Nadia Chernich of Monroe Catholic is in the Lower 48 for a busy summer of baseball and softball, to include earning National Fastpitch Coaches’ Association first-team all-region catcher honors. The award was voted on by high school coaches in an eight-state region of the Pacific Northwest.
Her summer’s highlights to date include hitting three homers in a game to help her team to an eighth-place finish in a tournament field of over 300 squads. She’s also checked off Washington, Utah, Idaho, Oregon, Colorado and now Florida on her itinerary.
* * *
This week’s brush with greatness is Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios.
My connection is through good friend and former University of Texas tennis standout Hannah Jackson – an amazing story in herself as she defeated cancer in her final year of her Ph.D. program at the University of Georgia and now is living her dream as a public health specialist with the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta.
Hannah and Nick’s mothers were boarding school classmates. I found out she and the Kyrgios family were friends when he won the 2016 Atlanta Open. I had responded to her social media posts of being at the tournament and texts, obviously with support of Kyrgios, but was shocked when she called after he defeated John Isner to say, “Nick says thanks for rooting for him.”
After his quarterfinal win Wednesday I texted her to, “Make sure Nick knows his No. 1 fan in Alaska said congrats.” She also passed on my suggestion that Kyrgios – in the wake of Rafael Nadal’s semifinal withdrawal – either be televised hitting the ball against one of those green walls with a stripe at the net level for two hours or be able to host a barbecue for a couple of hours on Court One at the All Wimbledon Lawn and Tennis Club, NRA – No Royals Allowed.
* * *
This week’s Dad Joke of the Week:
Me: Hey, Liverdoodle. Do you know why it was free to get air to fill up your tires at a gas station when I was your age but now it costs $1.50?
Liverdoodle: Why?
Me: Inflation.