For at least a little while longer, the weather in Alaska will continue allow for competitive boat racing. Even with heavy showers last weekend, the folks at the Fairbanks Outboard Association still managed to put on quite a show for boating enthusiasts.
The Tanana 440 took place this past Saturday with Ryan Binkley taking home first place with a time of 7:17:40. The race begins in Fairbanks and goes to Tanana and back.
Binkley held a steady lead throughout the competition, finding himself in first place at the halfway mark in Tanana after reaching his destination in 3:23:30.
Clinton Huntington held steady throughout the course as well. Huntington was in second place at the midway point after making it to Tanana in 3:40:11 and finished the race second after Binkley with a time of 7:58:08.
Just behind Huntington was third place finisher Howard Attla who came in with a time of 8:03:59. Attla made good time in the home stretch after he found himself in fourth at the halfway mark with a time of 3:46:45.
Attla wasn’t the only one making good time in the second half of the race. Sitting in fifth place after the jaunt to Tanana with a time of 3:48:16, Kyle Malamute wound up crossing the finish line fourth after 8:13:13 of traveling.
For Attla to take third and Malamute to take fourth, they both had to pass up Henry Captain. Captain had initially raced out to third place midway through the competition with a time of 3:45:35. Captain ended up taking fifth with a final time of 8:19:20.
After reaching the midway point sixth with a time of 3:53:55, Tom Huntington was forced to scratch from the race without finishing.
The FOA will hold another race, the Roland Lord Memorial, beginning in Nenana going to Fairbanks and back to Nenana on August 8 beginning at noon.