MONTEREY PARK, CA. – The University of Alaska Fairbanks swim team had its best night of the four-day meet Pacific Coast Swim Conference Championships Saturday with a second silver medal and a fourth-place finish.
Posting the Nanooks’ second runner-up finish was sophomore Sophia Ruppert in the 200 butterfly.
Ruppert held an impressive lead throughout her swim until Morgan Kempfer of Biola University overtook her in the final 50 with a final time of 2:05.04. Ruppert’s time of 2:05.97 was 0.93 seconds off her season-best NCAA “B” qualifying time from the fall.
The Nanooks’ other silver medalist of the meet — sophomore Payton Wojeciechowicz — finished fourth in 1,650 freestyle with a time of 17:29.52.
UAF’s 400 freestyle relay of Lainey Lioi, Ruppert, Adeline Berry and Ali Pecore placed ninth with a time of 3:36.68.
Competing in bonus heats for the evening’s finals were senior Caroline McCormick and sophomore Naomi Burgan in the 200 breaststroke; senior Camille Dayton in the 200 backstroke; and junior Mesa Moran in the 200 butterfly.
Overall, the Nanooks finished in ninth with 439 points. Biola University topped the University of California Santa Cruz with 825.5 to 801.5 for the women’ s team titles.
Even after the conclusion of the meet, Nanooks coach Ksenia Gromova declined to speak to the Daily News-Miner. She also refused to allow her swimmers to visit with the media.