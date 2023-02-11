Ruppert 0212

UAF's Sophia Ruppert takes the podium following her runner-up finish in the 200-yard butterfly on Sunday. 

Olivia Olsen / For the Daily News-Miner 

MONTEREY PARK, CA. – The University of Alaska Fairbanks swim team had its best night of the four-day meet Pacific Coast Swim Conference Championships Saturday with a second silver medal and a fourth-place finish.

Posting the Nanooks’ second runner-up finish was sophomore Sophia Ruppert in the 200 butterfly.