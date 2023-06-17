"Bugs are medium intensity. Downed tree on course, hurdle or run around. No cutting corners. If you see “X” turn around, you’re going the wrong way."
Those were the notifications to runners posted on the course map near the start of Running Club North’s Spruce Tree Classic Race on Saturday, June 17.
Twenty-four racers turned out for the approximately seven mile run which begins and ends near the West Ridge Ski hut on the UAF campus. The out-and-back course, marked with flour on the gound, took participants on portions of several UAF trails, including the Powerline Trail, Skarland 6-Mile, and Commuter trail.
This year’s race attracted a wide variety of local athletes and a group of runners visiting from Japan. Race organizer Roy Strandberg commented that although the number may seem small, it was just right for the nature of the race.
“Twenty-four is manageable for easy registration and enough to make you feel like you’re really doing an event at the starting line, but also keeps things laid back,” Strandberg said.
That relaxed atmosphere was just what runner Stefani Cocchimuglio was looking for as she eases back in to running after some time off. Cocchimuglio is stationed at Ft. Wainwright for the second time, and participated in a number of Running Club North’s Trail Series races during her previous stint in Fairbanks.
“I took some time off because I sort of fell out of love with running for a while,” Cocchimuglio said before the race. “Now I’m just trying to ease back into it.”
After a delayed start, Cocchimuglio, along with fellow runner Chad Sims, closed out the race finishing in 1 hour, 48 minutes, and 16 seconds.
At the front of the pack, 2022 race champion Shalane Frost defended her title with a finish time of 47 minutes, 57 seconds. Despite missing a turn near the Potato Field that caused her to run an extra quarter mile, Frost beat her previous time.
“It was fast. I was going about 20 seconds per mile faster than last year because last year it was so smoky [from wildfires],” Frost said. “I’m primarily a skier so I have all these ski memories on the trails. It’s kind of nice to remember the spots where you can really hit it on skis.”
Dion Susook was the top men’s finisher and took second place overall in 48:47. Susook was pleased with his performance in the race as he’s worked over the past year to balance running with the responsibilities of being a new father. Susook’s said his training has included running the UAF trails and hiking Miller Hill while carrying his infant son in a pack.
“I was going go for a 7:30 average, I had good people to push me, we held together until mile six, couldn’t have done it without this guy,” Susook said, referring to third place finisher James Gossell (49:41).
Eli Merrill (52:10) and Takezo Matsumoto (52:24) rounded out the top five runners.
Anna Gossell was the second place woman’s finisher in 56:59, while Anna Merrill was third for women in 1:00:37.
The next event on the Running Club North calendar is the Dusk to Dawn Part 1 run. The event takes place from 12:47 AM. to 2:58 AM. on June 21 and challenges participants to run whatever distance they can during all the night time hours on the summer solstice.