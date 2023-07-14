Run for the Refuge

Erin Corneliussen/News-Miner

Jesiah Roe runs with Speckles, front, and Freckles in the Run for the Refuge 5-kilometer race at the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ West Ridge trails on Sunday, July 27, 2014.

 Erin Corneliussen/News-Miner

The Run for the Refuge 5k and 10k takes place on Saturday, July 15 with a 1 p.m. start time for both runs.

Awards will be given out to the first and second place winners in the following age groups: 0-12, 13-22, 23-35, 36-65 and 65+.