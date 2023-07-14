The Run for the Refuge 5k and 10k takes place on Saturday, July 15 with a 1 p.m. start time for both runs.
Awards will be given out to the first and second place winners in the following age groups: 0-12, 13-22, 23-35, 36-65 and 65+.
The year marks the 27th annual edition of the race. The race will begin at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Ski Hut and continue on trails throughout the area.
Spectators are welcome to attend the event.
Karl Peters steals 2nd base during play against the Michigan Monarchs on Thursday. That game was rain-delayed in the 5th inning and concluded on Saturday. Mark Lindberg photo.
