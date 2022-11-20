Pyke

Back-to-back penalties against the University of Alaska Fairbanks in the final five minutes helped the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Engineers come back from a two-goal deficit in the final five minutes of play en route to a 3-3 tie Saturday afternoon at Houston Arena in Troy, N.Y.

The Nanooks (5-5-2) survived a 4-on-3 power play to open what would end as a scoreless overtime period before RPI prevailed in the shootout. The Engineers close out the weekend at 6-6-1.