Rounding up the Railbelt Softball Regional

With the excitement of the state soccer and track championships, it shouldn’t be forgotten that there was a regional softball tournament in town this week.
The Railbelt conference gathered at S. Davis Softball Complex on Thursday and Friday to determine which two teams would be going to the state tournament next week. We’ll go through a roundup of the action for you right here.
The first two games took place Thursday evening with Lathrop taking on Colony and West Valley battling Wasilla. Lathrop lost the game to Colony by a final score of 10-2 as the Malemutes picked up just three hits on the day. West Valley advanced to the second round of the tourney with a 14-9 win over Wasilla in which they collected 13 hits. While pitcher Makayla Mobley surrendered 18 hits and nine earned runs, she also struck out 11 batters and the offense did the rest.
From there, Colony and West Valley faced off in the winners bracket while Lathrop took on Wasilla in the losers bracket. Lathrop’s season was ended Thursday evening as Wasilla defeated the Malemutes 12-4. West Valley was bested by Colony 5-0, sending the Wolfpack to a Friday morning date with Wasilla.
Monday morning saw West Valley bounce back in a big way as they eventually downed the Warriors 8-5, setting up a match with Colony in the finals.
Sadly, the Wolfpack’s quest for a regional title ended there as Colony emerged victorious by a final score of 7-2. The good news is that by virtue of finishing second in the regional, the West Valley Wolfpack will be going to the DI State Softball Tournament next week.
