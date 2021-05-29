Seven teams representing the Fairbanks area qualified for the ASS State Soccer Tournament. Unfortunately, six of those teams lost on day one of the action. While the West Valley girls played Friday evening in the semifinals in a game that ended after press time, the other six played in the consolation bracket. Let’s see how they did.
The games started early on Friday and the boys of North Pole brought the best result they could’ve hoped for. They emerged victorious in a 3-1 game over Palmer.
“Much better show from the boys today,” said head coach Damon Crutcher. “They were competing much better and wanted to own possession. Great finishing on two set pieces provided us great energy. Will Good contributing massively in his freshman year at state. Usually playing defense and preventing goals, he provided the equalizer today. He’s having a sensational weekend.”
The Monroe Catholic boys didn’t have the same level of success as North Pole. They were on the losing end of a 7-1 match against Grace Christian that ended the Rams’ season. North Pole will face Grace Christian at 10:45 a.m. in the fourth place match.
In the DI boys tournament, the Lathrop Malemutes punched their ticket to the fourth place game with a 2-1 win over South Anchorage. They’ll play Chugiak at 2:15 p.m. Saturday.
Alas, the reason Lathrop will play Chugiak is because of their 4-3 victory over West Valley Friday afternoon. The Wolfpack’s season is now over.
The Monroe Catholic girls played Redington Friday afternoon in the consolation bracket as well. Monroe lost 4-3.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/FDNMSports.