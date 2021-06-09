All in all, it was a successful year for Fairbanks prep baseball. Monroe Catholic and North Pole both qualified for the DII state tournament with the Patriots finishing third and the Rams fourth in the tournament.
On Monday, the top individuals of their conference were recognized for their success.
The Mid-Alaska Conference announced their annual All-MAC baseball team on Monday. As the conference is composed of players from Monroe, North Pole, Delta, and Hutchison, every member of the team represented the greater Fairbanks area.
The Patriots, who made the DII semifinals, had four selections including the Conference MVP in Alex Garcia, a Butte College commit. He was joined on the team by his teammates Conner Lanser, Logan Fischer, and Ethan Clifford. Garcia and Lanser were also named to the DII All-State Tournament team.
Monroe Catholic also had four players selected to the team. Senior pitcher Shaun Conwell, a future college football player, was the first selection. Joining Conwell were his fellow Rams Gabriel Angaiak, Aden Sadler, and Miles Fowler. The Rams made the quarterfinals this year before advancing in the consolation bracket to take fourth place. Angaiak was also named to the All-State Tournament team.
Finally, Delta and Hutchison each had one player selected to the team. Kraig Petersen of the Huskies and Dominic Niva of the Hawks both earned spots on the team. Delta and Hutchison didn’t qualify for the state tournament this year.
