UAF Hockey 0919

UAF freshman Xavier Jean-Louis lines up a shot during Friday's Blue & Gold intrasquad activities. 

 Miles Jordan / For the Daily News-Miner

To wrap up the preseason, the University of Alaska Fairbanks hockey returned to the Patty Ice Center for a two-period, intrasquad scrimmage.

In a bout of Blue vs. Gold, fans were given an even match, seeing a 1-1 tie go to a 5-minute, sudden-death 3-on-3 period.