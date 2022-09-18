To wrap up the preseason, the University of Alaska Fairbanks hockey returned to the Patty Ice Center for a two-period, intrasquad scrimmage.
In a bout of Blue vs. Gold, fans were given an even match, seeing a 1-1 tie go to a 5-minute, sudden-death 3-on-3 period.
Sophomore forward Brady Risk netted a goal to walk it off for the Gold squad just 47 seconds into the extra period.
Freshman forward Cade Neilson opened up scoring early in the first period. The 1-0 Gold lead would nearly win the game for the Gold squad.
The Gold team would hold that league into the intermission.
During the break, fans watched the Nanooks compete for hardest hit and fastest skater.
Junior defensemen Garrett Pyke won this year’s hardest hit, hitting a blazing 95 mph shot. Sophomore Matt Koethe won the fastest skater.
Daniel Allen won a shootout to claim the goalkeepers’ competition allowing just one goal to the other keepers’ two apiece.
The Gold team continued its defensive dominance in the second period after the intermission fun. The Blue team would follow the Gold team’s lead, locking down all Gold attacks.
However, late in the second period, a savvy substitution to pull the goalie allowed for an opening for the Blue team. Early into the offensive advantage, the Blue team got an opening to tie it. Sophomore forward Payton Matsui delivered in the clutch utilizing the advantage, tying the scrimmage with 1:17 remaining.
The Nanooks return home to the Carlson Center Saturday for an exhibition against Simon Fraser University at 7:07 p.m.