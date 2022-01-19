The Alaska Nanooks rifle team has announced an update in their schedule for this upcoming weekend.
Their matchup against the Nebraska Cornhuskers has officially been canceled due to Covid-related illnesses within the Nebraska program. The match was canceled without plans for a makeup. Originally scheduled for Saturday, the match has been replaced by the Air Force Academy.
The Nanooks rifle team will now face Air Force twice this weekend, first at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Tanana Valley Sportsman's Association, 1230 TVSA Way, and then 8 a.m. Sunday in the E.F. Horton Rifle Range in the Patty Center.
