Alaska Distance Classic
Saturday, Aug. 5 — Anchorage, AK
Women’s 5K
1. Morgan Lash, Anchorage, AK 19:31
2. Penny Atwood, Redmond, WA 20:46
3. Michelle Isaev, Anchorage, AK 21:16
Women’s 10K
1. Campbell Peterson, Eagle River, AK 42:55
2. Michelle Isaev, Anchorage, AK 44:20
3. Emily Jones, Boulder, CO 45:56
Women’s Double-Up
1. Michelle Isaev, Anchorage, AK 1:05:36
2. Adriane Horn, Anchorage, AK 1:08:25
3. Lindy Henrick, Anchorage, AK 1:08:54
Men’s 5K
1. Seamus McDonough, Homer, AK 16:14
2. Caden Foster, Anchorage, AK 16:29
3. Zachary Christensen, Anchorage, AK 16:42
Men’s 10K
1. Seamus McDonough, Homer, AK 34:12
2. Zachary Christensen, Anchorage, AK 35:44
3. Ethan Hodgin, Anchorage, AK 35:57
Men’s Double-Up
1. Seamus McDonough, Homer, AK 50:25
2. Zachary Christensen, Anchorage, AK 52:26
3. Owen Marcotte, Anchorage, AK 53:23
Matanuska Peak Challenge
Saturday, Aug. 5 — Palmer, AK
14-mile trail, 9,000 feet vertical gain
Women
1. Meg Inokuma — 3:23:37 (race record)
2. Klaire Rhodes — 3:27:31
3. Shauna Severson — 3:40:28
4. Viviana Mina — 3:48:16
5. Denali Strabel — 3:54:28
Men
1. Scott Patterson — 2:48:24 (race record)
2. Garrett Corcoran — 2:59:09
3. Erik Johnson — 3:22:18
4. Taylor Turney — 3:23:31
5. Tom Ritchie — 3:32:40
