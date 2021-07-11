With summer still in full-swing, there’s been plenty of racing opportunities around and the 2021 Mount Marathon Race was one of them.
The 93rd MMR wrapped up recently and the results have come in. There were even a few successful contestants from the Fairbanks area, as well as some record breaking performances in the 1.5 mile climb up and back down Mount Marathon in Seward.
The race was broken up into age categories with 16 year old Ali Papillon of Talkeetna coming in as the overall winner for the boys bracket with a time of 28:16. 17 year old Lucy Young of Anchorage was the overall girls winner with a time of 33:55.
There were individual age brackets recognized as well 11 year old Seward native Olive Jordan took first in the 7-11 year old girls bracket with a time of 38:23 while 11 year old Blaze Rubeo of Wasilla won the boys bracket with a time of 36:26.
In the 12-14 year old category, Anchorage’s Rose Conway, 13, took the top spot for the girls with a final time of 37:23. 14 year old Colby Marvin of Palmer won the boys bracket and broke the course record for his age group with a time of 28:39. Papillon set the previous record in 2018 which Marvin beat by just one second.
Papillon and Young won their respective age brackets.
It wasn’t just the youngsters competing in the race, however.
The overall winner for adult women was 32 year old Hannah Lafleur of Seward with a time of 51:24. David Norris, a 30 year old from Anchorage, was the men’s winner with a time of 43:27. 78 year old Thomas Meachem was the sole competitor and overall winner of the Golden Men’s bracket with a time of 1:42:03.
From there, the categories were also broken down by age group. 21 year old Ruby Lindquist of Moose Pass was the top placer in the 18-29 year old bracket for women with a time of 51:38 while 21 year old Sam Hendry of Salt Lake City, Utah won in the men’s group with a time of 46:00. Lafleur and Norris won for the 30-39 year old bracket.
40 year old Christy Marvin of Palmer was not only the winner of the 40-49 year old bracket, but also broke the record for the age ground with a final time of 52:21. The previous record was set by Teresa Brady in 2007 with Marvin breaking the mark by six minutes and 21 seconds. 40 year old Benjamin Marvin of Palmer won the men’s bracket with a time of 47:41.
52 year old Jennifer Sandvik of Eagle River finished atop the 50-59 year old women bracket with a time of 1:01:58 while 50 year old Matias Saari of Anchorage won the men’s bracket in 52:22.
62 year old Sheryl Loan of Eagle River won the women’s 60-69 year old bracket with a time of 1:12:05 while 63 year old Barney Griffith of Anchorage won the men’s bracket in 54:47.
70 year old Nancy Osborne of Bellbrook, Ohio was the sole competitor in the women’s 70-79 bracket and completed the course in 1:49:51, a new record. The previous record was 1:57:02 set by Mary Hensel in 2008. 71 year old David Rebischke of Anchorage won the men’s bracket in 1:15:12.
Finally, 81 year old Fred Moore of Seward won the 80-89 men’s bracket and broke the time record in 1:30:17. The previous record of 1:52:59 was held by Corky Corthell in 2009.
Fairbanks had one top five finisher as 75 year old Kurt Blumberg finished 3rd in the 70-79 men’s bracket with a time of 1:25:17.
