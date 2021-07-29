The pandemic has caused changes and cancellations to all aspects of life, even outdoor running. This past weekend saw a little bit of normal return to the world of racing, however.
The Mosquito Meander and Loftus Mile both took place this past weekend with the Meander marking the first official race through downtown Fairbanks since before the pandemic began. The Loftus Mile took place on Thursday while the Mosquito Meander was held Saturday beginning at the Carlson Center.
First there was the Loftus. The overall male winner for the race was 27-year old Tobias Albrigsten from Boulder, Colorado. Albrigsten was also the overall winner from the 18-29 year old group as he completed the mile-long race in 4:28.1. Literally right behind him was a competitor known throughout Fairbanks as West Valley track star Daniel Abramowicz finished second with a time of 4:29.8. Abramowicz’s Wolfpack teammate Shane Fisher took third place among men and second among 15-17 year olds with a time of 4:37.2.
For the women, the top three was all Fairbanks. 37-year old Melanie Nussbaumer completed the race in 5:14.8 while West Valley track and cross country star Riga Grubis came up right behind her at 5:20. Nussbaumer was tops in the 35-39 year old group while the 16-year old Grubis was best in the 15-17 year old group. 32-year old Shalane Frost was third among women and first among 30-34 year olds with a time of 5:27.3.
That evening featured an 800m youth race as well. 7-year old Nolan Adamczak won the 7 and under race with a time of 3:41.1 while 9-year old Zeb Felpel was best among the 8 and 9 year old group with a time of 3:05.6.
The Mosquito Meander was a 5k which also ended at the Carlson Center after a route through the downtown area. The overall race saw two familiar names at the top as Fisher took first place with a time of 16:07 with Abramowicz coming up just behind him at 16:14. Daniel Jeriff was the third place finisher overall at 18:27.
For the women’s group, Charlie Duff was the overall winner with a time of 21:03. Lilli Bond came in second among women with a time of 22:19 while Ashley Pruitt was the third place finisher with a time of 22:50.