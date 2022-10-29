The Fairbanks Ice Dogs finally solved the North American Hockey League’s No. 1 penalty killing unit and it paid off in a 3-2 victory on Saturday night at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.

Billy Renfrew tapped in a rebound for a power-play goal at 11:25 of the third period to snap a 2-2 tie and the Ice Dogs held on to claim their only win of the three-game series.