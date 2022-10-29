The Fairbanks Ice Dogs finally solved the North American Hockey League’s No. 1 penalty killing unit and it paid off in a 3-2 victory on Saturday night at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
Billy Renfrew tapped in a rebound for a power-play goal at 11:25 of the third period to snap a 2-2 tie and the Ice Dogs held on to claim their only win of the three-game series.
Janesville won the opener 3-1 on Thursday night and captured a 3-2 overtime win on Friday.
The victory gives the Ice Dogs an 11-7-1-0 record going into a two-game series at the Anchorage Wolverines next Friday and Saturday.
Ice Dogs goalie Kayden Hargraves had another outstanding effort between the pipes as he registered 46 aves to improve his record to 10-5-0 on the season.
Both of the goals Hargraves allowed came while the Ice Dogs were skating short-handed; The second early in the third when Fairbanks was two men short.
Janesville goalie Dylan Johnson also turned in an outstanding effort with 30 saves.
Cole Burke put the Ice Dogs ahead, scoring the lone goal in the first period. He collected the puck behind the net and started to head for the left faceoff, but as he crossed the goal line he whirled and fired. His shot ricocheted off the shoulder off Jets goaltender Dylan Johnson and into the back of the net.
Jake Cameron and McCabe Dvorak were credited with assists after their fore-checking efforts got the puck to Burke behind the net.
Both teams scored in the second period.
The Jets broke through and tied the score 1-1 by scoring their fourth power-play goal of the series when Chris Pelosi banged home a rebound to break up Hargraves bid for a shutout at the 13:54 mark.
A little more than four minutes later the Ice Dogs regained the lead when Cameron took a long pass from and broke in all alone on Johnson to score from in close on a breakaway.
But the period ended on a sour note for the Ice Dogs when Sam Skillestad and Tyler Herzberg were ticketed with penalties just three seconds apart, giving the Jets a two-man advantage for the first two minutes of the third period.
The Jets took advantage of the situation when Gustav Portillo scored at the 1:55 mark, just two seconds before one of the Ice Dogs was to be released from the penalty box. It was Portillo’s third goal of the series and fifth of the season.