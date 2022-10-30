Two weeks ago, against the Kenai River Brown Bears in Soldotna, the Fairbanks Ice Dogs found the instant impact they were seeking while Billy Renfrew found the sense of belonging that he was seeking.
Returning for his first game in his third season with the Ice Dogs on Oct. 14, Renfrew scored both the tying goal with 3 minutes, 23 seconds to play to to give Fairbanks a chance in overtime, and the game-winning goal just 23 seconds into the 3-on-3 action.
In six games since then, William “Billy” Renfrew IV has maintained his productivity, adding two more goals and two more assists.
The prodigal son’s return from a short stint with the United States Hockey League (USHL), considered the highest junior league in the sport, has been welcome for his Ice Dogs coaches, teammates and fans alike.
While a step up and forward in what Renfrew is hoping will be a long career, his time with the Muskegon Lumberjacks in Michigan didn’t provide what the Ice Dogs could.
“I wanted to come back, play a lot and get a lot of ice time,” Renfrew said of his decision to return to his hometown. “I knew Prof (Ice Dogs General Manager Rob Proffitt) and Dave Allison, our coach, were great and they wanted me back.”
Renfrew’s involvement in hockey goes beyond his memory, beginning with an anecdote shared with him by his parents.
“I don’t really know exactly how I was put in it,” he said. “I think I enjoyed it one time after my dad’s Men’s League (game). They let me skate a little bit, and I think I was like 2 years old when that happened.”
Renfrew describes hockey as “kind of a big thing for our family” with a father who played in high school, two uncles who played in college, and two siblings who are also in the sport. One of his uncles is still a scout in the NHL.
The 19-year-old’s career on the ice began in earnest in 2016, with the Alaska Grizzlies of the Hockey Club Fairbanks 14U AA league. A season later, he moved up to AAA with the Anchorage North Stars.
In 2018, Renfrew made the move to Detroit to play for the Little Ceasars 15U and 16U AAA teams. The Motor City also happens to be home to Renfrew’s favorite NHL team, the Detroit Red Wings, one he holds dear to his heart as an inspiration for his own game.
Entering into the National American Hockey League (NAHL), Renfrew returned to Fairbanks to play with the Ice Dogs under former coach Trevor Stewart as the team worked to find their footing and navigate the Covid-19 crisis.
His value to the team transitioned under coach Dave Allison.
“Good players are good players, and they make the people around them better, and Billy is a good player,” Allison said. “He’s conscientious both with and without the puck, and it’s great to have him.”
Renfrew, likewise, has glowing remarks for his coach.
“Personally, I love him,” Renfrew said. “He’s a great guy. Off the ice, he’s one of the easiest guys to talk to, super funny, he’s always a jokester. He’s super awesome, and I like him a lot.”
Renfrew is projected to stay with the Ice Dogs next season, though he’s tight-lipped about the details of his plans beyond that. Though college hockey is on the table, Renfrew says it will all come down to how his upcoming tours pan out. What Renfrew does know is that he wants to continue his life on the ice as long as possible, with an ultimate goal to play in a pro league whether in the U.S., Canada or Europe.
For now, he hoped to help the Ice Dogs return to the Robertson Cup playoffs at the end of the current season.
“We want to make everyone better everyday and eventually try to make it as far as we can,” Renfrew said. “We’ve got a good group of players, and, you know, we can go pretty far.”