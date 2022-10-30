Renfrew 30

In just seven games with the Fairbanks Ice Dogs this season, Billy Renfrew (No. 28) already has four goals and two assists. Jeff Olsen / Daily News-Miner

Two weeks ago, against the Kenai River Brown Bears in Soldotna, the Fairbanks Ice Dogs found the instant impact they were seeking while Billy Renfrew found the sense of belonging that he was seeking.

Returning for his first game in his third season with the Ice Dogs on Oct. 14, Renfrew scored both the tying goal with 3 minutes, 23 seconds to play to to give Fairbanks a chance in overtime, and the game-winning goal just 23 seconds into the 3-on-3 action.