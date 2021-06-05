Pool Play of the DI and DII State Softball Tournaments didn’t go how Fairbanks teams wanted. West Valley, North Pole, and Delta Junction were all swept to make each of them the lowest seeds of their respective brackets.
Still, the real tournament didn’t begin until Friday morning. While there were many games that didn’t end or even begin until after press time, we still have the recap here of how our Fairbanks schools faired.
West Valley was first up on the day as they played Chugiak in the 10 a.m. game. The winner would go on to face the top seed of Pool B in South Anchorage, who defeated West Valley soundly on Thursday. That team ended up being Chugiak as the Wolfpack could only manage to get one run on the board en route to a 19-1 loss. As the losing team, West Valley went to the losers bracket to play Dimond. That game ended after press time.
Though the Delta Huskies have without a doubt been the best softball team in the Fairbanks area this season, losing both of their games in Pool Play Thursday was certainly a disappointing start to the DI State Tournament. Things were even more disappointing on Friday as the Huskies fell behind early and never recovered against Homer. After losing leads against Ketchikan and Kodiak on Thursday, Delta Junction never lead Friday as the Mariners defeated them 13-4. Delta was thusly sent to the losers bracket where they were set to play the loser of Juneau-Douglas and Kodiak. That game ended after press time.
Finally, there’s the North Pole Patriots. As losers of both games Thursday, they took on Kodiak on Friday in the 12:15 game. That game ended with another loss, dropping Fairbanks to 0-9 in the softball tournaments up to that point. With the loss, North Pole was sent to the losers bracket to take on the loser of Ketchikan and Homer. The Patriots were scheduled to play that game later in the evening. The game ended after press time.
We’ll have a round up of how the three teams faired Friday evening in Sunday’s paper. Hopefully, they’ll all still be playing. If not, all three deserve props for getting as far as they did.
