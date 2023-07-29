Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer of the New York Mets pitches during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday, June 24, in Philadelphia.

 Tim Nwachukwu

The opportunistic Rangers, seeking an upgrade for their rotation, have finalized a deal with the New York Mets to acquire three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer.

Texas is sending 21-year-old middle-infield prospect Luisangel Acuña to the Mets in the deal.