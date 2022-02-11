The Monroe Catholic Rams kicked off the 44th Annual Valdez Elks Basketball Tournament with a victory over the Bethel Warriors, 46-24. The Rams struggled from the perimeter, shooting just 34% (17-39) from the field and 16% (3-18) from the three-point line. Junior Trevor Mahler chipped in 15 points and 8 rebounds for the Rams. Freshman Jett McCullough was the only other Ram in double figures, with 10 points.
The Bethel Warriors, led by Peter Crow’s 10 points, got down early trailing 17-8, but battled hard and kept the game within striking distance until midway through the fourth quarter. Fortunately, the Rams were able to overcome a poor shooting performance from the field, by holding the Warriors to 23% shooting for the game.
“It’s always a bit challenging to play the next day after a long bus ride,” Said Coach Ostanik. “I’m glad we played well enough to win. We will have to be much better tomorrow if we are going to compete with Houston.”
The Rams will meet the Houston Hawks in the Semifinals.
The Monoe Catholic Rams Girls Basketball Team opened first round play in the 44th Annual Valdez Elks Basketball Tournament with a resounding 54-28 victory over the Bethel Warriors. The Rams started slow, leading 7-6 after one quarter of play. However, the relentless full court pressure eventually caught up with the Warriors, allowing the Rams to build a 26-11 halftime lead.
Nine different players found the scoring column for the Rams, who got a game high 11 points from junior Maggie Zaverl and freshman Shannel Kovalsky. “We did a nice job of staying the course,” Said Coach Burcell. “Maggie did a very good job of leading the team and putting her teammates in position to succeed. It was great to see our freshmen and sophomores step up and not only get valuable minutes, but play well.”
The Rams advanced to the semifinals, where they will meet the North Pole Patriots.