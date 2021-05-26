It’s hard to believe that softball regionals are already upon us, yet here we are. Now, we also know who will play in the Railbelt Conference regional later this week.
The Railbelt Conference announced their Regional Softball Tournament schedule on Tuesday. The tournament will be a double elimination as the conference is made up of just four teams.
The tournament will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the S. Davis Softball Complex. No. 1 Colony will play No. 4 Lathrop at field four at that time while No. 2 West Valley will play No. 3 Wasilla at the same time on field one. The losers of both those games will play each other at 8 p.m. on field one while the winners will face each other at 8 p.m. on field four. The loser of the losers bracket game at 8 p.m. will be eliminated from the tournament.
The winner of the loser match will face the loser of the winners bracket at 10 a.m. on Friday on field four. At 12:30 p.m. that day, the winner of the losers bracket will face the winner of the winners bracket on field four. If the team from the winners bracket loses the 12:30 p.m. game, there will be another game at 3 p.m. on field four with the winner taking the championship. If the winners bracket team finishes undefeated, the 12:30 p.m. game will be the last one played and that team will be named Railbelt champions.
The winner of the Regional will advance to next week’s state tournament in Anchorage. The second place team will also advance to state. The state tournament is set to be played at Carte Fields beginning on June 3.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/FDNMSports.