There were plenty of standout soccer players in the Railbelt Conference this year. Monday, the conference announced who they felt deserved special recognition.
Sixteen Fairbanks area soccer players were selected to the annual Railbelt All-Conference soccer team this year. There were seven girls players (four from West Valley, three from Lathrop) and nine boys players (five from Lathrop, four from West Valley) selected to the team. Four members of the Wolfpack boys team made the first team along with one Lathrop boy and three Malemutes made the girls first team with two West Valley girls joining them.
West Valley’s Aubrey Stacey, who is committed to play soccer collegiately at Northern Arizona, was named to the first team along with her teammate Ashley Attla. Jarah Hoop, Hannah Aemisegger, and Taylee Ross of Lathrop joined the two members of the Wolfpack on the first team.
Elena Prichard and Maisey O’Neil of West Valley were selected to the girls second team.
For the boys, the four members of the Wolfpack on the first team were second only to Colony. Adam Raygor, Alex Emmers, Seth Phillips, and Robbie Huntington were the representatives of West Valley on the first team. Isaac Dershin made the first team for the Malemutes.
There were no members of the Wolfpack on the second team, but the Malemutes were well represented. Nathan Hoop, Marco Zambano, Ryan Thomas, and Ben Kraska were all members of the second team.
Additionally, one member from each team in the Railbelt was nominated for the Good Sport Award. For West Valley, Megan Dow was nominated for the girls and Deland Kugzruk was nominated for the boys. Jimmy Evans was selected for the Lathrop boys and Presley Sarkisian was chosen for the girls.
Colony head coach Jeremy Johnson was named coach of the year for both boys and girls.
The West Valley boys and girls teams along with the Lathrop boys team will be playing in Anchorage this week in the ASAA State Soccer Tournament beginning Thursday.
