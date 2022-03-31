White Mountains 100 returned for the 11th annual running last weekend. Nearly 80 racers–79 to be exact–completed the course on bike, ski or foot. The race began at 8 a.m. on Sunday morning and went through the day on Monday.
As its name suggests, the White Mountains 100 course snakes through the White Mountain National Recreation Area north of Fairbanks. Racers begin and end at the Wickersham Dome trailhead, which is near Mile 28 of the Elliot Highway. In the middle of the course, racers ascend nearly 4,000 feet while climbing Cache Mountain Divide. After the climb, competitors descend for several miles before looping back down to the Wickersham Dome trailhead to finish.
“The race went well,” Race Director Stacy Fisk said. Overall, conditions were good; despite deep snow along the route, the trail set up well. According to Fisk, the trail softened up on Sunday due to sun and warm temperatures, but refroze on Sunday night.
The race, which took a two year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, drew a competitive field that featured several former champions.
Biker Tyson Flaherty was the first competitor to cross the line Sunday night. Flaherty, already a two time White Mountains 100 champion, completed the course in 9:19, about 10 minutes before second place finisher Miron Golfman.
But Flaherty was not done after his victory; he headed back out to the trail to complete another lap prior to the time cutoff at 11:59 p.m. Monday night. Flaherty accomplished this goal with time to spare: he rolled across the finish line again on Monday afternoon. This is the first time an athlete has completed two laps of the course, according to Fisk.
Ana Jager of Anchorage was the first woman biker to finish. Jager crossed the line in 10:59. Jager had a nearly 90 minute lead on second place biker Amber Bethe.
Shalane Frost was the first skier overall. Frost, who previously this spring claimed victories in both the Chena River to Ridge and the Tanana River Challenge, finished the race in 21:34.
Following Frost was Jeremy Vandermeer, who was the first male skier and second overall. Vandermeer completed the course in 14:41.
Austin Canning was the first runner to finish the 2022 White Mountains 100. Canning’s time of 22:44 was hours before the second place finisher. Jan Tomsen crossed the line second overall and first among women, with a time of 26:59.
While completing 100 miles is an accomplishment in and of itself, a few performances in particular stood out, Fisk said. These include Melanie Vriesman, who became the first female athlete to complete the challenge in all three disciplines. Ned Rozell also joined the select group to finish the White Mountains 100 by three means of transportation.
Last weekend was the first time in two years that racers had the chance to compete in the race, as the White Mountains 100 was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
After two years, Fisk said that it “feels great to have the endurance community back together again in person.”