Racers battled the wind and rough trail in the 2022 Nome-Golovin snowmachine race. There were numerous scratches but also several close finishes.
Racers competed in four different classes on Saturday. The full race runs from Nome to Golovin and back, roughly 200 miles. The record is under two hours. Winners arrived in Nome by mid-afternoon Saturday.
Tre West was the overall winner with a time of 2:08:42. He finished roughly four minutes before second place racer George Lewis. Mike Morgan came in third. There were several scratches, but nine racers total finished the open class.
George Lambert won the 600 cc class in 2:16:23. In second was Jordan Miller, who took 2:22:38 to complete the course. Third place went to Casey Sherman.
Gabe Shaeffer won the fan cooled class in 2:19:50. He was followed less than 10 minutes later by Charles Petterson in 2:26:25 and Bethany Horton, who completed the race in 2:33:25. Two racers in the fan cooled category did not finish.
There was a very tight race in the women’s class, as Sharla Kalerak won by just over 30 seconds. She completed the shorter race in a time of 1:07:23, compared to Marysue Hyatt’s time of 1:07:55. Dawn Whede was third in 1:13:37. The final finisher in the women’s class was Stacy Jack, with a time of 1:33:39. Four women, so half the field, scratched.