A quartet of upcoming events will give those in the Interior a chance to dust off their running shoes and get back in stride as the snow around the region melts away from Fairbanks’ streets and running trails.
The Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra sponsors its annual “Beat Beethoven” 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) run at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Patty Center on Saturday morning at 11 o’clock.
Registration is available online through Friday for $40 or at the event for $45. Runners who complete the course before the end of the playing of the Fifth Symphony – somewhere around 36 minutes – will receive a voucher to a non-holiday concert next season.
The Rotary Club’s annual Chena River Run will be Saturday, April 29. Starting at 10 a.m. at Woodriver Elementary School, the 5-kilometer course winds its way to the Fairbanks Princess Riverside Lodge.
This year’s fundraising project for the club is the Rotary Pathway Playground at the Tanana Lakes Recreation Area, with a projected completion of this year.
Adult registration is $40 through April 26; $45 from April 27-28; and $60 on race day. Those ages 6-17 can register for $20, while the race is free for those 5 and under.
Next on the calendar is the annual Grad Dash 5K, coordinated by Ben Eielson High School as a fundraiser for its Class of 2023 celebration.
Race day is May 3, and the starting line is also at the UAF Patty Center at 11 a.m. Students and their families from across the Interior are encouraged to wear their school colors as they participate.
Registration fee is $10 through May 5, or $20 on race day.
The final of the four kickoff runs in the community is the 30th annual GHU Water Walk & Run, scheduled for Wednesday, May 10.
The 5-kilometer race starts at 6 p.m. at the water treatment plant, 1304 First Ave, following a loop back to the plant for the post-race party.
Registration is $20 through May 5 and $25 afterward.