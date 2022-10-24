EE-22-70

Bailey

 Eric Engman

A victory in Saturday’s Division II Pre-Nationals race in Seattle has netted University of Alaska Fairbanks cross-country standout Naomi Bailey both national and conference honors.

Bailey, a sophomore who graduated from West Valley High School, dominated a field of 236 runners from 29 schools in the 6-kilometer race with a time of 20 minutes, 46.1 seconds. She finished 9 seconds ahead of runner-up Katie Doucette of Western Colorado.