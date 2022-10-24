A victory in Saturday’s Division II Pre-Nationals race in Seattle has netted University of Alaska Fairbanks cross-country standout Naomi Bailey both national and conference honors.
Bailey, a sophomore who graduated from West Valley High School, dominated a field of 236 runners from 29 schools in the 6-kilometer race with a time of 20 minutes, 46.1 seconds. She finished 9 seconds ahead of runner-up Katie Doucette of Western Colorado.
“It is hard to put into words how brilliant Naomi’s race on Saturday was.” graduate assistant coach Josh Sanderlin said. “The Pre-Nationals race featured some of the fastest women in the country. Naomi beat them all in a convincing, dominant, and yet humble manner.
“This race will send shockwaves throughout the country; the Alaskans are here.”
Bailey paced the UAF team that finished 10th, including Top 20 finishes by Kendall Kramer in sixth at 21:03.40 and Rosie Fordham at 18th in 21:40.90.
After taking gold on Saturday, more recognition came pouring in Monday morning.
First she was named the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Women’s Cross Country Athlete of the Week. This was the second time a Nanook had won the award, following Kramer’s recognition for winning the Blue/Gold meet with the University of Alaska Anchorage.
Next came word from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Association that she has been named the NCAA Division II Women’s National Runner of the Week.
It’s the first time a UAF runner has received the national honor during cross country season.
“Naomi is a hard-worker with a great approach to running,” Sanderlin said. “Seattle Pacific put on a great race, it was quite professional, and it set the stage for great performances. Judging by the way Naomi trains, this performance was in no way surprising, but that makes it no less awe-inspiring.”
Next up for Bailey and the Nanooks are the GNAC Championships at Western Oregon University on Nov. 5.