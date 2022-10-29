The Fairbanks Ice Dogs overcame a two-goal deficit in the first period to send the game into overtime, but the Janesville Jets scored in overtime to claim a 3-2 North American Hockey League victory Friday night at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.

Trailing 2-0 after the Jets scored twice in the first period, the Ice Dogs scored a goal each in the second and third periods to send the game into overtime before Janesville’s Jimmy Doyle scored the game-winning goal 53 seconds into the overtime session while the Jets were on the power play.