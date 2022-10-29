The Fairbanks Ice Dogs overcame a two-goal deficit in the first period to send the game into overtime, but the Janesville Jets scored in overtime to claim a 3-2 North American Hockey League victory Friday night at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
Trailing 2-0 after the Jets scored twice in the first period, the Ice Dogs scored a goal each in the second and third periods to send the game into overtime before Janesville’s Jimmy Doyle scored the game-winning goal 53 seconds into the overtime session while the Jets were on the power play.
It was the Jets’ second power play goal of the night.
The loss ruined a strong goaltending performance from Ice Dogs goaltender Jack Olson, who was making his first start at the Dipper. Olson finished with 33 saves on the night.
Meanwhile, at the other end of the ice, Janesville goalie Gustav Warren stopped 32 shots in beating the Ice Dogs for the second straight night.
After falling behind 2-0 in the first period, the Ice Dogs dodged a few bullets on the penalty kill early in the second period before finally getting on the scoreboard at the 2:23 mark.
Marc Lund scored his second goal of the series when he poked the puck past Warren after a scrum to the right of the Jets’ netminder. Colin Goff and Justin Biraben assisted on the goal.
Both teams had good scoring opportunities later in the period, but neither took advantage of those chances.
The Ice Dogs tied the score at 11:51 of the third when Jake Cameron snapped a shot from the left face-off circle past Warren and into the far side of the net.
The Jets jumped in front at 12:59 of the first period when Gustav Portillo scored a power play goal just 10 seconds after the Ice Dogs Kole Altergott was ticketed for tripping.
Two minutes and two seconds later Portillo struck for his second goal of the game when he went behind Olson to put the Jets ahead 2-0.
The loss dropped the Ice Dogs to 10-7-1-0 on the season — good for 21 points — with six of those losses coming at home.
Despite being just three points behind Janesville (10-3-2-2, 24 points) in the North American Hockey League’s Midwest Division, the Ice Dogs fell into fourth place. Kenai River has 23 points and the Chippewa Steel have 22.
The final game of the three-game series is scheduled for 7:30 tonight at the Dipper. The Ice Dogs travel to Anchorage next weekend to take on the Wolverines in a two-game series.