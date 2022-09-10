The North Pole Patriots controlled Friday night’s annual Blood Bowl game against the Eielson Ravens.
The 60-7 win at Buck Nystrom Field on Eielson Air Force Base also was a building contest for the 3-2 Patriots of the Division II Railbelt Conference.
“This game was an opportunity for us to see a Wing-T (offense),’’ North Pole coach Mike Hollett said. “That’s what we’re seeing next week.”
The Patriots’ next matchup is a conference game against the West Valley Wolf Pack, who are coached by former Eielson coach David DeVaughn.
“We wanted to run a defense basically against a Wing-T,’’ Hollett said. “See what we do well, what we do poorly and be able to take care of some things (in practices).”
The Ravens’ Wing-T offense capitalized once Friday, as Eielson senior running back Demario Mesa dashed for 80 yards into the end zone to cut the Patriots’ lead to 39-6 with 2:54 left in the second quarter. Shavon Thapa converted the point-after kick.
Mesa finished with a game-high 188 yards on 18 carries.
“We wanted to learn from our mistakes. It was definitely an improvement from our other games,’’ Mesa said.
Eielson, 0-5, has endured a challenging season.
“We’ve encountered pretty much all of it,’’ Ravens coach Matt Mesa said. “Giving up on each other, fighting each other. It’s really hard to develop a team that’s not played with each other.”
Mesa, in his second season as Eielson’s head coach and fifth overall with the Ravens, said 70 percent of the Ravens’ 21 players are newcomers.
Said Demario Mesa, “We have to become more as a team, trust each other on the field and play out there as a family.”
Eielson plays the Seward Seahawks next week in a Division III Greatland Conference game.
Familiarity was a key Friday for North Pole, particularly in its passing attack.
Junior quarterback Marcus Lipari threw for three touchdowns while completing eight of 14 passes for 169 yards and two interceptions. Both pickoffs were by Eielson’s Evan Brown, who’s also the Ravens’ signal caller.
Gabe Hollett grabbed a 2-yard scoring pass in the first quarter. Fellow Patriots Via Skipps and Ivan Nicholson scored on respective 39 and 20-yard passes in the second quarter.
“They did a really good job of getting open,’’ Lipari said of the Patriots’ receivers. “They know all the route concepts. I just made the throws, they made good catches.”
Logan Bellmay helped set the tone for North Pole by taking the opening kickoff 72 yards into the endzone.
Skipps added a 6-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and Lipari ran the ball in from 25 yards out to contribute to North Pole’s 25-0 lead in the game’s first 12 minutes.
Nicholson, on the way to a team-high 89 yards rushing, added 20-yard TD dash in the second quarter and scored from 12 yards in the fourth quarter. Patrick Melvin capped the win with a 31-yard burst in the final quarter.
James Aleshire made five point-after kicks and Zach Denny contributed one.
Josh Cummings had an interception for the Patriots in the third quarter.