NPHS 0910 01

North Pole’s Logen Bellmay tries to elude a pair of Ravens’ tacklers during the Patriots’ victory on Friday night. irvie Martin / For the Daily News-Miner

 Irvie Martin / For the Daily News-Miner

The North Pole Patriots controlled Friday night’s annual Blood Bowl game against the Eielson Ravens.

The 60-7 win at Buck Nystrom Field on Eielson Air Force Base also was a building contest for the 3-2 Patriots of the Division II Railbelt Conference.