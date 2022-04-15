Tickets go on sale today at 10 a.m. to watch the Fairbanks Ice Dogs begin their quest for the National American Hockey League’s 2022 Robertson Cup, hoping a journey that begins at Big Dipper Arena on April 22 will end next month in Blaine, Minnesota.
While the Ice Dogs concluded their regular season last weekend, seven games among six teams this weekend will determine their seeding in the Midwest Division and who their division semifinal opponent next week will be. Fairbanks will have home-ice advantage for that best-of-five series, playing host to games on April 22 and 23.
Depending on the distance between the two teams, the Ice Dogs might host a third game on April 24 at 5 p.m., with their opponent hosting games four and five, if necessary. If the Ice Dogs’ opponent is close, say for example, the Anchorage Wolverines, then they would be on the road for game three and, if necessary, game four before returning home for a potential game five.
Advance tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 5-11. In addition to purchasing them online at fairbanksicedogs.com, they are being sold at the Ice Dogs office, Eielson Community Center and Ft. Wainwright ASYMCA. Cash only sales are available at Play It Again Sports and Gene’s Chrysler.
After 4 p.m. game day, tickets can be purchased at the Big Dipper box office for $20 for adults and $15 for children 5-11. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the puck will drop at 7:30 p.m.
The winner of the Ice Dogs’ opening series will play the winner of the other division semifinal in a five-game series under the same format. From there, the four division champions travel to Blaine — just north of Minneapolis — for the Robertson Cup.
Qualifying teams will be seeded based on their regular-season records, with a best-of-three series between the Nos. 1 and 4 seeds and Nos. 2 and 3 seeds leading into a one-game championship on May 24.
The Shreveport (Louisiana) Mud Dogs have won two of the last three Robertson Cups. Fairbanks has brought home the cup twice, in 2011 and 2016.