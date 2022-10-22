Two North Pole baseball players, two assistant coaches, and the coordinator of umpires for the region all spoke at Tuesday’s Fairbanks North Star Borough School District board meeting on behalf of Jim Fischer, who reportedly has been terminated as the Patriots’ head baseball coach.
Phillip Wyman, a North Pole assistant coach, was the first to speak.
“We ask the school board to reopen this HR decision regarding Coach Jim, to ask for an investigation that’s not superficial but is thorough in nature, and to allow us coaches, parents and players to speak for the future of our baseball program,” Wyman said during the public input portion of the meeting.
Calling Friday from Atlanta where he was attending a professional conference, North Pole athletic director Mark Oppe said he had no role in the personnel matter. He referred the Daily News-Miner to Luke Meinert, the school district’s assistant superintendent for secondary schools. Meinert’s office, in turn, referred the newspaper to Joshua DuVall, the district’s director of public relations.
“We did receive a parent and student complaints that prompted the district’s investigation,” DuVall said Friday afternoon. “We’re not going to be able to provide additional information because it is a confidential personnel matter."
DuVall would neither confirm nor deny that Fischer had been terminated from his position as baseball coach with the district. Fischer is not a full-time faculty member at the school.
The FNSB district employment opportunities page lists four current openings for coaches at the middle school and high school level, but head baseball coach at North Pole High School is not one of the listings.
Responding to the report of Fischer’s termination on social media, FNSB school board vice president April Smith said she was assured, when she inquired with the executive director of human resources, Ivory McDaniel-Ilgenfritz, that a “thorough investigation was completed and that they were confident in their decision.” However, the eight assistant coaches on Fischer’s staff say not one of them was contacted during the course of the district’s inquiry.
Beyond what she was told by the executive director, Smith said she was not in possession of any additional information from the investigation.
“They do not give any further information, even to board members, so (baseball) team members know more than I can,” Smith said.
Smith noted that appeals of Human Resources decisions, and Equal Employment Opportunity decisions, come to the school board, and that she wants to preserve her impartiality on the issue by avoiding any further comment on the matter as she awaits notification of an appeal being filed.
Another social media source who said she is close to Fischer said an appeal had been filed on Monday, Oct. 17.
Fischer coached North Pole to a Mid-Alaska Region championship with a 15-3 overall record and 6-0 mark in conference play. The Patriots finished in third place at the state championship last spring, dropping a narrow 9-8 decision to eventual state champion Soldotna in the semifinal round.
All-tournament team member Ethan Clifford and senior Colin Drumhiller were among those speaking on Fischer’s behalf at Tuesday’s board meeting.
“He has set an example of how to be a respectful and compassionate man, not just in baseball but in every day of my life,” Drumhiller said.
Also offering testimony on Fischer’s behalf was Daniel Angelo, the head baseball umpire for the region north of Denali and a retired sergeant first class from the U.S. Army.
“He is the complete opposite of what toxic could be,” Angelo said. “I have umpires who call wanting to come up to North Pole because of how easy it is to work with Coach Fischer.
A telephone call to Fischer’s business and a social media message seeking comment were not returned Friday.
