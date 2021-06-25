The whole Alaska Goldpanners team contributed on Wednesday evening, but Marco Pirruccello’s performance certainly stood out.
Pirruccello went 3-for-4 with four RBI’s and two runs Wednesday to help lead the ‘Panners to a 7-2 victory over the Everett Merchants at Growden Park. It was the fourth straight win for Alaska and sixth in their past seven games as they now sit at 11-5 on the season.
Pirruccello’s effort stood out the most, but it was a successful day for the whole Goldpanner offense. The team compiled 10 hits with Luke Glascoe joining Pirruccello with a multiple hit day. Glascoe went 2-for-3 with two RBI’s.
“The bats are really starting to come around for us,” said Pirruccello. “The pitching’s been solid, but the swings are really coming around which is really good for our squad right now.”
Starting pitcher Sam Brady went five shutout innings, giving up just four hits, walking three, and striking out three.
The Goldpanners got off to a strong start as Pirruccello’s RBI single in the bottom of the first scored Grady Morgan before Ryan Pierce’s sacrifice fly scored Pirruccello the next at-bat. That gave Alaska a 2-0 lead.
Things were even better in the second inning. Pirruccello came up huge with a three-run RBI triple that scored Morgan, Carson Gross, and Dominic Hughes to make it a 5-0 game through two innings.
The ‘Panners’ final two runs came in the fifth when Glascoe’s RBI single scored Pirruccello and Pierce to make it 7-0.
Augusto Pineda relieved Brady in the sixth inning and proceeded to walk three straight batters. Garrett Cooper then relieved Pineda the same inning and the Merchants scored two runs in response. Cooper finished the day with a nice stat line, however, giving up just two hits while striking out two in three innings. Elijah Dale closed the game, walking two, giving up one hit, and striking out one while keeping Everett off the board.
Alaska played Everett once again Thursday night in a game that ended after press time. The Goldpanners will close out the week Friday night at home with a 6:30 p.m. game against the Merchants. They’ll return to play Monday on the road and won’t be back at Growden Park until July 13.
