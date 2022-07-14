The Alaska Goldpanners built an eight-run lead, highlighted by Marty Munoz hitting a fifth-inning homer, but a shaky bullpen couldn’t keep the Inland Valley Pirates down in a 14-12 loss Wednesday night at Growden Memorial Park.
Anthony Gibbons had an eight-RBI night, including a three-run home run in the seventh and bases-loaded double in the eighth to spark the Pirates’ rally.
Alaska (16-11-1) rocked Pirates starter Wyatt Johnson for seven runs on seven hits in the first two innings.
Rafael Flores opened the scoring with a one-out single down the right-field line that scored Brock Rudy from first. Before the inning was out, Dom Hughes dropped a fly ball just inside the right-field line between the first baseman and right fielder to make it 3-0.
In the second, Matthew Pinal drove in Marty Munoz, who led off with a walk. Flores then doubled for his second and third RBI of the first two innings, driving in Rudy from second and Pinal from first with a hard-hit liner to deep left field. Flores would score on a throwing error by second baseman Gabriel Rico that could have been the third out of the inning, making it 7-0.
Cole Alexander, whose innings pitched have increased significantly in the past two weeks, started for the Goldpanners. The University of Hawaii sophomore left-hander went three innings, allowing just one hit.
“My confidence is definitely building with each outing,” said Alexander, who’s listed as an infielder but planned to pitch as well this summer following a rehabilitation stint. “I expected to be coming out of the bullpen, but I’m feeling comfortable starting.”
Steven Vazquez came on in the fourth inning for Alaska. He allowed a two-out single to Anthony Gibbons to score Austin Hailer from second, putting the Pirates on the board at 7-1.
Diego Cruz, a right-hander with a sidearm delivery, relieved Johnson in the fourth. He gave up consecutive singles to Pinal and Flores and a fielder’s choice before Shimao dropped a flyball into the same spot Hughes found in the first to drive in Pinal and make it 8-1.
Anthony McFarland scored on a wild pitch to draw the Pirates within 8-2 after 4½ innings, but that was when Munoz displayed rare power for the shortstop/second baseman.
With Griffin Harrison at first, Munoz hit his homer – hanging in the air for at least three seconds while the Goldpanners’ dugout and fans in attendance willed it over the wall, and perhaps even blew in that direction to give it its final oomph – to extend the lead to 10-2.
R.J. Aranda came on in the sixth as the third Goldpanners pitcher, immediately running into trouble with three runs on three hits. The Pirates drew to within 10-5 with an Anthony Gibbons sacrifice fly, an RBI double by Isaiah Marquez, and an RBI double to the warning track by Rico.
The Pirates continued to chip away after Ethan Remmers surrendered two runs without recording an out in the seventh. Ian Torpey came on in relief, picking up two outs before the Pirates rallied to tie the game at 10-10.
Alaska plated two runs in the bottom of the seventh, but Gibbons gave the Pirates the lead at 13-12 with his two-run shot off Torpey.
The Goldpanners’ best shot to take the lead back came in the eighth, but Munoz struck out to leave runners on second and third.
The Pirates added an insurance run in the ninth off Fairbanks native and West Valley High School graduate Andrew Troppmann.
