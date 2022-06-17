The Alaska Goldpanners of Fairbanks saw their eight-game season-opening unbeaten streak come to an end Thursday night at Growden Memorial Park.
The Ventura County Pirates scored six unearned runs in the first inning and tacked on three more runs in the ninth en route a 9-4 victory in the fourth game of a six-game series that runs through Saturday.
The two teams meet again at 7 tonight and the series concludes at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Pirates sent 11 batters to the plate and scored six unearned runs in the first inning to take control of the game from the outset.
The Pirates parlayed two walks, two hit batters, an error, two singles by leadoff hitter Ryan Camacho and a three-run homer to left-center by Robbie Treto into six unearned runs off Goldpanner starter and losing pitcher Ethan Remmers.
Ventura pitchers Brandon Doehne and Kellan Montgomery were in control for most of the way.
Winning pitcher Doehne blanked the Panners for the first five innings before allowing a run-scoring single to Sean Rimmer and a three-run homer over the right field wall to Brock Rudy with one out in the sixth.
Montgomery came on to pitch 3⅔ innings of scoreless relief allowing two hits, while striking out two and not walking a batter to earn the save.
After the first-inning disaster, the Panners got seven stellar innings from relievers Steve Vazquez, Matthew Pinal and Logan Smith before the Pirates broke through in the ninth. Vazquez gave up one hit, walked one, hit one and struck out one in four innings of work. Pinal gave up one hit and struck out three in two innings on the mound and Smith retired all three batters he faced in the eighth.
Jovan Camacho delivered a two-run single off Smith in the ninth and came all the way around the bases on a couple of Goldpanner errors in the ninth.
Rimmer and Caleb Millikan each had two hits apiece for the Panners.
Ryan Camacho led the Pirates with three singles. After opening the season with a 3-3 tie against the Peninsula Oilers of Kenai, the Panners had won seven straight games.
Two against the Oilers, one against the Fairbanks Men’s Amateur Baseball League All-Stars and and the first three against the Pirates.