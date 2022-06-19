The Alaska Goldpanners picked up exactly where they left off Friday night in an 10-6 win to wrap up a seven-game series with the Ventura County Pirates.
Three batters after Rafael Flores ended Friday night’s game with a walk-off grand slam, the Goldpanners’ Matthew Pinal (and Flores’ roommate) came to the plate with the bases loaded. The Long Beach Community College freshman sent a pitch off Cooper Haseley over the fence in right-center for a 4-0 lead with nobody out in the bottom of the first.
“He threw one outside before, so I figured he didn’t have much command and I was just looking for a fastball and he left it there,” Pinal said.
Suddenly, the bats Goldpanners field manager Mark Lindsey has been waiting for through the first two weeks of the season have arrived.
“I’m pretty impressed with the bats,” he said. “One through nine, different lineups every game, giving guys days off – I don’t feel like I have to play the same guys four games in a row so that’s been good.”
Kansas State sophomore and second-year Goldpanner Dom Hughes, back in the lineup after a week-plus hiatus, hit an RBI double to drive in North Pole High School graduate Alex Garcia in the bottom of the second. That stretched the Alaska lead to 5-0. Pinal then struck again with a triple to the wall in left-center to drive in Hughes and Griffin Harrison to put the Panners up 7-0.
The cycle watch for Pinal came to a close after that, with him being hit by a pitch and flying out to right.
Ian Torpey threw the first inning for the Goldpanners, yielding to Kegan Wentz who pitched the next two frames. West Point graduate Logan Smith, a first lieutenant at Fort Wainright, pitched into the fifth.
The Pirates finally broke onto the board in the fifth. With the bases loaded on two singles and a walk, as Robbie Treto hit a two-out, two-hopper right off third base and into left field to score a pair of runs. Lindsey then went to the enlisted ranks, putting Staff Sergeant Raymond Padilla in to secure the final out. He took it to the eighth, when Garcia – primarily an infielder – finished up, allowing one run in the ninth.
The Goldpanners (9-1-1) have a day off before starting a six-game series with the San Diego Waves on Monday at 6:30 p.m. The 117th annual Midnight Sun Game will be Tuesday at 10 p.m.