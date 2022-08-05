KEARNS, UTAH — The night after hitting 21 home runs, hitting a mere double made Matt Pinal a hero.
The Alaska Goldpanners’ first baseman, one night removed from winning the home run derby at the Marshall Gates World Series with a score and one longballs, Pinal came up to bat with two on and two out in the top of the fifth of a tie game with the host team Utah Marshalls.
He knocked a Blair Tyler pitch into deep right field, scoring Marty Munoz who had walked with one out, and Tate Shimao, who had singled with two down, to take a two-run lead en route to Alaska’s 8-3 win over Utah.
“The first two at-bats I just got nothing but slow stuff,” Pinal said. “So when the new guy came in he didn’t throw as hard so I was able to sit slow and react fast when he elevated a fastball.”
Winning the battle within the battle was Alaska’s pitching staff – accumulating 17 strikeouts with just two pitchers while forcing the Marshalls to use three pitchers. That could prove to be a key factor should the teams meet again at the end of this tournament in which teams can play as many as 59 innings in five days.
Alex Verdugo had a stellar outing, going six innings while allowing three runs — none of them earned — on three hits while striking out 10. He only allowed one free pass — a hit batter in the fourth inning.
Likewise, Ethan Remmers was close to perfect in three innings of relief, striking out the side in the seventh, getting two ground outs and his fourth strike out in the eighth, and striking out the first two batters he faced in the ninth before Drew Berkline reached on an infield hit. He got Cayden Carpenter swinging on the next at-bat for Alaska’s 17th strikeout of the night.
“That was 100 percent my best outing of the year,” Verdugo said. “All my pitches were working, sidearm and over the top, so if I can pound the zone with those three it’s going to be a good night.”
Goldpanners field manager Mark Lindsay said he couldn’t overstate the importance of his duo’s amazing night .
“That was huge for us because we’re able to save [Nolan] Meredith for Game One tomorrow,” Lindsay said. “If we would have fallen behind, we would have had to use him. But now he’s our guy for a seven-inning game.”
The Goldpanners appeared to add a run in the sixth inning when Brock Kleszcz singled to lead off the inning, stole second, and moved to third on an Isaac Schuck single. Caleb Millikan followed with a fly ball to right field. The throw by Utah’s Cayden Carpenter was on target to catcher Drew Berkline, but the umpire gauged his call of out on the quality of the throw, missing that Kleszcz had slid safely under the tag.
Alaska would go on to add four runs in the final three innings:
- In the seventh, Brock Rudy walked, reached second on a single by Shimao, moved to third when Pinal hit into a 6-4-3 double play, and scored on a wild pitch.
- Griffin Harrison singled with two outs in the eighth and beat the throw home on a double by Shimao.
- Pinal hit his second double of the night with one out in the ninth and scored when Sean Rimmer singled. Rimmer advanced to second when the throw to first got away, moved to third on a passed ball and scored on a Kleszcz groundout.
Playing under heavy cloud cover, an occasional boom of thunder, and a steady drizzle in the first three innings, the teams played to a 3-3 tie.
Utah starter Jesse Guttierez sandwiched a double to Kleszcz between two hit batters –Rimmer and Schuck. Rimmer scored on a single by Caleb Millikan and Kleszcz scored on a sacrifice fly to center by Griffin Harrison. The third run was a controversial one as on a Munoz single to center, center fielder Mason White threw Millikan out at third base. The Marshalls’ coach argued Schuck had strolled home from third and not touched home before the third out was made, but the original call of run scored stood.
Two Goldpanners’ errors proved costly in the first two innings, allowing three unearned runs to score. In the first, Mick Paul led off with a double and scored when a charging Munoz scooped up a ground ball but threw wide of first base, allowing Weber Niels to reach first safely.
In the second, Kleszcz allowed a ball hit by Carson Earvin to get by him on a second hop and go to the wall, allowing Berkline to score and Earvin to advance to third on what would have been a single. Earvin then scored on a wild pitch.
Utah native and University of Utah sophomore Brock Rudy broke out of his home-state slump in the top of the third with a lead-off single to right for his first hit in four games. He moved to second on a single by Shimao, but was doubled up when White made a charging catch on a short fly ball to center by Pinal. Rimmer grounded out to short to end the threat.
Now 3-1 in the tournament and with a winnable path today to Sunday’s championship, enthusiasm and momentum appear to be with the Goldpanners.
“It does build in these situations,” Remmers said. “I mean, I’m building off the dugout’s energy and this was probably the biggest game of the tournament with the best two teams going at it. It was just fun to be out there.”
Contact sports editor Jeff Olsen at 907-459-7530 or jolsen@newsminer.com.