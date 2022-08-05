Verdugo 0806

Alex Verdugo gave up three runs -- all unearned -- over six innings in the Goldpanners' win over Utah Friday night. 

KEARNS, UTAH — The night after hitting 21 home runs, hitting a mere double made Matt Pinal a hero.

The Alaska Goldpanners’ first baseman, one night removed from winning the home run derby at the Marshall Gates World Series with a score and one longballs, Pinal came up to bat with two on and two out in the top of the fifth of a tie game with the host team Utah Marshalls.

Contact sports editor Jeff Olsen at 907-459-7530 or jolsen@newsminer.com.

Tags

Recommended for you