While Phil Castillo has been coaching the North Pole track and field team since 2018, this year has seen the Patriots sail to new heights.
By Castillo’s estimate, North Pole typically sends around five or six kids to the state championships for track. While we’ll have to wait until this weekend wraps to see how many they send this year, he estimates the Patriots should send 20-25 athletes to Anchorage. Those are impressive numbers for a school usually considered the underdog of the track and field world.
Then again, Castillo would know something about being the underdog.
Born in New Mexico, Castillo was a distance runner in college at Division II Adams State College in Alamosa, Colorado from 1990-1995. He says he was never the biggest runner on the team, but he put the work in to get where he was. That work led him to being a member of the only collegiate team to ever earn a perfect score in NCAA cross country in 1992.
After college, Castillo joined the military where he joined the world class athlete program in Colorado Springs. He’d already qualified for the 2000 Olympic Trials in Pittsburgh by that time and was able to compete in May of that year. He doesn’t tell people about qualifying for the trials to highlight himself, though. He tells people so they know the attitude he tries to instil in his team.
“I don’t like to talk about myself that much,” Castillo said. “What I’ve been able to do is utilize my past success as an athlete and share those successes with our North Pole kids to inspire them ... North Pole has always been second fiddle to Lathrop and West Valley ... Now, we’re kind of turning the table this season. A lot of our kids are winning races. A lot of our kids are competing at a high level. It’s something that North Pole hasn’t seen in a long time.”
While West Valley has consistently dominated the overall team scores, Castillo points out that individually the Patriots are competing and winning just as much as the bigger schools in competition. The numbers would back that statement up.
Just this past weekend the boys took home first place in the 4x200 and 4x400 meter relays. Junior Camren Hyson finished first in the boys 100 meter dash while sophomore Lia Castillo, Phil’s daughter, took first place in the girls 800 meter run. The elder Castillo highlighted the efforts that Hyson and Lia have put forth this season as big reasons for the Patriots’ success.
“(Hyson is) a fantastic sprinter,” said coach Castillo. “He came in and has really just inspired the sprinting crew. Having him on relays has been a total asset to our other guys. He’s really taken them under his wing since his experience level is very high. He’s able teach his fellow teammates about handoffs, starts, etc. He’s been really instrumental.”
Of course, that Castillo girl ain’t too bad either.
Though Phil kept his dad hat in the closet in favor of his coaches’ hat when discussing his older daughter, coach Castillo was just as proud of the effort put forth by Lia this year.
“Lia doesn’t put any pressure on herself and it’s pretty awesome,” said coach Castillo. “She’s just an athlete who goes out there, does her best, and calls it a day. She doesn’t lose sleep at night knowing she’s got big competition the next day. That’s the mark of an athlete who not only believes in themselves but is also confident in their ability to go out and give it their very best no matter what.”
Regionals will take place Friday and Saturday at West Valley. The Patriots are sure to be ready to go with the likes of Hyson, Lia Castillo, and her younger sister (and Phil’s younger daughter) Madeline Castillo.
There’s still a lot of events to get through before determining who will make the trip to Anchorage next week. West Valley and Lathrop have dominated many of the events on both the boys and girls side of things with the Wolfpack’s Hadley Blasey breaking state records.
Still, North Pole has risen to the challenge of hanging with West Valley and Lathr in individual events. They’ve even taken a few. No matter what happens this weekend or the one after, they can take pride in that.
Still, Castillo isn’t expecting anything less than a winning effort.
“We’re able to compete now with the West Valley’s and the Lathrops in our distance running,” he said. “That makes me very excited, of course, knowing that not only my two children (Lia and Madeline) are distance runners but that the boys are just as competitive. I think the schools are starting to notice that and that’s pretty remarkable for our kids.”
