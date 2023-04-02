In a ceremony held in the West Valley High School library Wednesday, Caleb Petersen signed his letter of intent to run track for Belmont Abbey College.
“I’m very excited,” Petersen said. “I’ve always wanted to play a sport in college, and track is just one of my favorite ones.”
Petersen, a competitor in the 300-yard hurdle event, was drawn to the private liberal arts college in North Carolina for both its potential and the potential for him to grow within it.
“It’s an up-and-coming school,” he said. “It’s kind of a building team right now, and they just got a brand new (spots) facility, so that was a big factor to me. It’s just a nice school overall, and I really like the team.”
The NCAA Div. II program finished fourth of 11 teams in the Conference Carolinas championship last spring.
The future Crusader began his track career during his sophomore year, when he enjoyed training and competing in the warming months.
“It was brand new to me in high school,” he said. “I remember my first year was really, really fun…. It’s just always something I look forward to in the spring.”
As for his transition into college in the Lower 48, Petersen is expecting a bit of a culture shock.
“It’s going to be a big jump,” said Petersen, who plans to study either business or sports management. “I think I’ll blend in well eventually. It’ll just be a good life lesson.”
This coming weekend is scheduled to mark the opening of spring sport competition for several area high schools.
North Pole High School is scheduled to host an abbreviated track and field meet at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
The North Pole and Delta High School softball teams will travel to Kodiak to participate in the Kodiak Tournament this Thursday through Saturday. Both squads earned berths in last year’s state championship tournament.
The North Pole baseball team, under first-year coach Stewart Langer, will travel to Sitka on Wednesday. The Patriots, who also participated in last year’s state tournament, open the season Thursday.