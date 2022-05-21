This week’s musings while hearing that partly cloudy and 63 constitutes the ACTUAL end of winter that this Texan was apparently under the mistaken belief starts when it’s consistently sunny and 75. (Although it is a lot like April 25th, the perfect date (in Miss Congeniality) because “it’s not too hot, not too cold. All you need is a light jacket!”
I’m reading and hearing lots of positive things about Amy Donovan, who was tapped last week to be the University of Alaska at Fairbanks new women’s basketball coach.
First, she’s exhibited the resiliency needed to build a program from the ground up, which is almost where the Nanooks are after their 3-20 season. (Not an excuse, just reality, but Covid-19 had an impact on the number of athletes continuing sports at all levels, including high school and college. I mentioned my middle daughter left the SMU rowing team after being quarantined twice for 10 days within a 33-day period. I was genuinely surprised when my youngest wanted to head back to Southern California and swim for Golden West in Huntington Beach after her freshman year experience which entailed practice and classes on Zoom from her bedroom.)
Penn, the Ivy League school where she played, went 2-26 her senior year. Her love for the game undeterred, she became a graduate assistant at the University of Washington. That Huskies team posted a winning mark (21-12) and went to the second round of the Women’s NIT.
After a year as an assistant coach at Northern Arizona, she took the Shoreline Community College post in suburban Seattle. There was one player on the roster when she arrived – and 13 when she left after catching the eye of Weber State coach Velaida Harris.
“I added her to my program because I wanted familiarity, a person who played college ball and coached at various level,” Harris told me in an email. “She was also a graduate assistant at a Pac-12 institution, where she had the opportunity to learn from great coaches.”
Again, rebuilding a program in the era of Covid has not been an ideal situation, but in their fourth year with Harris and Donovan on the coaching staff the Wildcast were 11-20 overall and 6-14 in the Big Sky Conference. That’s as many league wins as they had overall in their first year.
“She’s disciplined, organized and thoughtful in her approach,” Harris added. “She wants to improve every single day. Most importantly, she understands that it is about the players.”
***
A few years back middle daughter Gretchen came home from rowing practice and said, in as clear of a thought as a young teen can express, “My friend Alexa says her Mom knows you from swimming and that she went to UT and that she beat you in some spelling thing.”
Aww, yes… that was my former Longhorn Aquatics and University of Texas swimming teammate Sarah Hallman talking smack 35 years later about our seventh- and eighth-grade Austin Interparochial League Spelling Bee competition, in which she finished first and – as she reminds me apparently to this day – received a really tall trophy that made my runner-up trophy look so cute.
So now that we’ve established that I care about spelling, I wish someone would have told me the first time I misspelled Malemute that it has an “e” and not an “a.” As short-handed as we are in producing a newspaper each night, there will be occasional mistakes that get through. (I thought about spelling Kentuckky with two k’s last Friday to make up for the one I missed the day before.)
Alas, I am the new guy here. Your feedback is always appreciated. I also learned this week that Delta High School (no Junction) is in Delta Junction, Alaska (with a Junction.)
***
If only I knew I had so much Jinxing Power … the University of Oklahoma women’s softball team (lauded here last week for being an unbelievable 49-1 overall) lost that evening to Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game. I might have to test this theory again in October by heaping loads of praise on the Sooners’ football squad.
***
Thanks to USA Softball official – and doctor of osteopathic manipulative medicine and daughter of Monroe Catholic High School softball Coach Joe Ribar – Jennifer Ribar for guiding media trying to get their jobs done on the field to the ideal locations.
As I tell anyone who cares to hear, I sit alone at a clump of what used to be four filled desks in a sports department in front of an area that used to be occupied by three photographers. Despite technology’s advances, journalism in the 21st century is – in many ways – more of a challenge than it was 50 years ago. I’m trying my best to bring the kids’ accomplishments to the people, and would never dream of interfering with their actions on the field.
Dr. Ribar was incredibly professional and courteous in outlining best practices for us, and I do appreciate it!
***
If you were watching “Holey Moley” on Tuesday – and if you weren’t what’s wrong with ya? – you saw fellow Austinite Katie Kearney dominate on the Distractor (it was a bear!), the Tiki Hole, and Holeywood en route to wearing the plaid green jacket. Knowing she honed her skills on the same course I did has me holding out hope that one day I can make it on the show. I mean, after all, I did win $300 on both “Let’s Make a Deal” and “The Price is Right” in the last five years. Maybe those were just a warmup?
***
Saw there’s a Chicago Cubs first baseman named Frank Schwindel and wondered if this conversation has ever happened.
Fan: Are you Greg Swindell’s son? The former journeyman pitcher, who was on the Diamondbacks’ 2001 World Series team?
Frank: No. That’s Swindell. Mine is Schwindell with a “ch”?
Fan: Oh, then are you his schon?
***
I hope you enjoy the piece on the Savannah Bananas. I’ve heard the buzz on social media and am looking forward to catching their ESPN+ special. After all, if sports is nothing else, it should be entertaining.