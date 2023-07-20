Perry Michael has been named the new assistant coach for the Nanooks women’s basketball team. Head coach Amy Donovan broke the announcement on July 18.
In a press release by the university, coach Donovan expressed her enthusiasm for Michael joining the staff.
“I’m so excited to add Perry Michael to our women’s basketball staff,” Donovan said. “Throughout the hiring process, Perry set himself apart with his background, experience and his passion for the game. He’s going to hit the ground running and I know he’ll be a valuable addition to the Nanooks athletic department.”
Michael joins the team after spending the previous two years at Olney Central College in Olney, Illinois as the assistant women’s basketball coach.
While there he would assist in player development, analyze game film and implement workout regiments.
Prior to Olney, Michael spent four years at Indiana University Kokomo as the assistant men’s basketball coach. Michael is also a veteran of the United States Navy.
In the same press release by UAF, Michael shared his opening thoughts about joining the team.
“I am excited and humbled to be joining the Nanooks women’s basketball program,” Michael said. “I look forward to working with the team and helping them grow on and off the court. I am thrilled to work with Coach AD and appreciate her giving me this opportunity.
I am looking forward to being in a great conference with the GNAC and believe we will have a successful season. Go Nanooks!”
Michael officially joins the Nanooks on Aug. 1.