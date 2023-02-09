Pecore

UAF’s Ali Pecore dives in to start her consolation final in the 500-yard freestyle during Thursday’s PCSC Championships at East L.A. College. Olivia Olsen / For the Daily News-Miner

MONTEREY PARK, CA. – Ali Pecore stood out for the University of Alaska Fairbanks on the second day of the Pacific Coast Swimming Conference championship meet Thursday at East Los Angeles College.

The sophomore made a valiant effort to help her team after being one of only two Nanooks to qualify for finals, finishing 16th in the preliminary heats of the 500-yard freestyle.