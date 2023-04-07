The North Pole Patriots opened the softball season with two wins and a loss in the Kodiak Tournament Thursday.
Sierra Howard pitched a 5-0 win over Wasilla while Lylah Murrah keyed a 7-5 win over host Kodiak with a 3-run homer.
The Patriots’ loss was a 4-2 setback to Colony, in which Murrah also homered.
Play continues today with a double-elimination format and concludes Saturday with two seven-inning games.
The Patriots baseball team topped Palmer 7-2 and beat Juneau Douglas 6-1 on the opening day of the Sitka Tournament.
Ethan Clifford had a 2-RBI double against the Moose while Dawson Freeman earned the win.
Against the Crimson Bears, Logan Fischer was the first of three Patriots pitchers who combined for a three-hitter.
The Monroe Catholic High School boys and girls basketball teams both won the 2023 Barrow Whaler Invitational, held Thursday through Sunday in Utqiagvik. The teams are coached by Frank Ostanik.
