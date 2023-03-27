Mervyn Pangilinan signed his letter of intent to play football for William Penn University in a ceremony held in the North Pole High School library Thursday.
“It felt really good,” the future Statesman said on attending the NAIA school in Oskaloosa, Iowa. “I previously committed to Presentation College, and that college shut down, so I honestly didn’t think that I would get another chance to play college ball. Coach (Mike) Hollett… he really helped me with this process, and I’m glad I was able to get another opportunity to play.”
Pangilinan, who had offers come in from other several schools after his initial signing fell through, credits the tenacity of the North Pole coaching staff and the hardships of the Covid-19 lockdowns with getting him into the sport he now loves.
Returning to school in his sophomore year after virtual learning, a chance encounter with Coach Ash allowed him to seize the opportunity to play a sport that could help him in his goals to be a better, more well-rounded person in the changing world.
“I wanted to go out and do something,” he said. “I felt like as a person I needed to go do something, and that’s what football was for me, an opportunity to change.”
Pangilinan will pursue an education in nursing, citing both his treatment and recovery from an injury that left him helping his teammates on the sidelines during his junior year and the renewed love of learning he received through science teacher Elizabeth Becks.
The defensive lineman is excited more for what he can do for the William Penn program than what they can do for him.
“Honestly, I’d like to help out the team as much as I can,” he said. “It’d be cool if I got to start, that’d be awesome.”