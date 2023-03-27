Fairbanks, AK (99707)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. High 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 18F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.