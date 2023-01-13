Gabe Hollett of North Pole High School signed his letter of intent to play with the Valley City State University Vikings in a ceremony held in the school’s library Thursday.
“I’ve always been around football, I’ve always dreamed of football,” the defensive end said in a phone interview.
Hollett, who was born in the North Dakota, will be earning his undergraduate degree at his father’s alma mater.
“My family on my dad’s side is super big into football,” he said. “My dad and all three of his brothers played, and then when I was born, my dad was at VCSU playing football, so I guess I’ve always been surrounded by football.”
Michael Hollett, now head coach of the North Pole program, coached his son through his formative years in preparation for a collegiate opportunity.
“Having my dad as a coach is great,” Gabe Hollett said. “You always know someone you trust there. He kind of turned into one of my best friends on the field.”
While the transition to a team where your father doesn’t call the shots would be daunting to many, Hollett invites the change and embraces the positive treatment he’s received through his recruitment.
“As soon as they sent me the offer, like two weeks later, every single one of their coaches sent me a ‘Hey, congrats if you come here’ text,” he said. “They made me feel very wanted, telling me how much they need me there and how great their program is.”
An NAIA program, the Vikings went 5-5 overall this year, including 4-2 in North Star Athletic Association play.
The outgoing senior will also have a bonus of being close to his grandmother who lives just 30 minutes from campus. Additionally, he’ll be able to connect with future teammate Wyatt Nelson, who joined the VCSU football program this past fall from Lathrop High School.
Hollett plans to study business administration has high hopes for his freshman year.
“(I look forward to) having to compete with a bunch of juniors and seniors, people who have been playing football a little longer than I have,” he said. “I’m hoping I can get some playing time on the field and hopefully start.”