Desiree “Desi” Dutra signed her letter of intent to play soccer for Peninsula College in a ceremony Saturday at the North Pole Police Department.
“I didn’t know something could be this perfect,” Dutra said. “(It was) a little bit of everything. I wanted to be closer to home… Washington just seemed kind of like a good place for me. I also wanted a smaller college, but I wanted it to have really good soccer.”
Peninsula has been one of the dominant National Junior College Athletic Association Division II soccer programs in the last decade, with 11 regional championships and five Northwest Athletic Conference championships on its resume. It was ranked as the top NJCAA Division II as recently as November 2021.
Touring the campus in the Olympic Peninsula with Pirates coach Kanyon Anderson allowed her to see all of her boxes could be checked by the two-year school. She plans to study a broad base of science, technology, engineering and math courses at Peninsula College before settling on a focus.
Dutra’s love of soccer began at the age of 3, when her then 4-year-old brother began playing.
“He joined soccer and I was like, ‘Wow I want to be like him,’” said Dutra, noting in typical sibling-rivalry form that she is the far superior player of the two. “I joined when I turned 4 and I just fell in love with it from then.”
Dutra has excelled for the North Pole Patriots in both soccer and flag football — a growing sport within the state. Playing both sports since her sophomore year, she believes that having to be quick on her feet to dodge opponents in football has aided her skills on the soccer field.
While the left winger has always enjoyed the sport, her dreams of playing beyond high school were temporarily dimmed by her concerns over whether she’d be good enough to do so.
“It’s exciting that I made it… When I was younger, I thought about (playing in college) and was like, ‘Wow, this is never going to happen.’”
Having signed to play in the Lower 48, Dutra no longer questions her own talent or future.
“I’m hoping that once the junior college is over that I’ve learned a lot and grown a lot as a player to where I can make it to a higher level,” she said. “Hopefully get into an NCAA Division I or Division II school from there.”