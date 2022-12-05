Dutra 1205

North Pole standout athlete Desi Dutra (No. 12) has signed to play soccer at Peninsula College. Jeff Olsen / Daily News-Miner File Photo

Desiree “Desi” Dutra signed her letter of intent to play soccer for Peninsula College in a ceremony Saturday at the North Pole Police Department.

“I didn’t know something could be this perfect,” Dutra said. “(It was) a little bit of everything. I wanted to be closer to home… Washington just seemed kind of like a good place for me. I also wanted a smaller college, but I wanted it to have really good soccer.”