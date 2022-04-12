It took just one season in goal for Sierra Lesniak to realize what she loved about hockey: hitting and teamwork.
“I joined the Ice Breakers when I was in the 12-and-under group and switched to goalie for 14-and-under,” she said. “And then I sold my equipment. I like the contact, and hockey is a team sport. I don’t like putting all that pressure (of being in goal) on me.”
Coaches at Hutchison High and Monroe Catholic High, where she played as a junior and senior when numbers dropped at her school, were glad she made the switch back to playing on offense.
“I played boys’ house hockey in high school and definitely loved the physical aspect,” she said. “Girls hockey at this level is more laid back with little physical contact, if it’s allowed at all.”
Now the senior, who also is a part of the Hockey Club Fairbanks program, will be heading to St. Louis, Missouri, in the fall where she will be on the new American Collegiate Hockey Association Division 2 program at Maryville University. There, she’ll catch up with former HCF standout Tolovana Greenfield, who will be a junior next year.
She had both of her No. 18 jerseys and varsity letters from Hutchison and from Monroe Catholic on the table when she signed her letter of intent, in addition to the most dedicated player award she received from her Monroe coaches this year.
In addition to being prepared for the physical aspect of the game at the college level, she’s also well-prepared for the academic challenges. She’s a dual-enrolled student with the University of Alaska Fairbanks North Star College, taking all of her senior-year classes at UAF.